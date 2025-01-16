VIDEO: First Image Of Man Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan At His Bandra Home | CCTV

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that has raised intriguing questions about security, motive and celebrity life. The attacker's face has been revealed in CCTV footage, which is now doing the rounds on social media. The man, dressed casually, is seen getting down the house stairs after the attack. The attacker's identity has been revealed and 15 teams are currently on his tail. In the CCTV footage, the attacker was seen climbing down the stairs calmly after stabbing him multiple times. He is seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans. A red gamcha (cloth) was seen wrapped around his neck, which he seemingly used to cover his face during the attack. Many are pointing out that the attacker had a certain calmness on his face despite previously injuring Saif and another staff member at his Satguru Sharan residence.