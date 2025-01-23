Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Entertainment / VIDEO: Mumbai Police Uncovers Crucial Evidence Linking Accused to Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case
Published Jan 23, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST

VIDEO: Mumbai Police Uncovers Crucial Evidence Linking Accused to Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case

Mumbai Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case by uncovering critical evidence. This discovery is expected to play a vital role in unraveling the truth behind the high-profile incident and ensuring justice is served. Saif, who reportedly sustained six stab wounds and underwent a 6.5-hour surgery, sparked widespread curiosity after his rapid recovery and swift discharge from the hospital.

