'Did Not See Kareena': First Eyewitness Of Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery Makes Huge Claim

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the first eyewitness has come forward with a startling claim. The witness, who was present at the scene, revealed that they did not see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's wife, anywhere near the actor during the incident. This statement has raised questions about the timeline of events and the involvement of other individuals. As investigations continue, this revelation adds a layer of intrigue to the already mysterious case surrounding the actor's attack.