VIDEO: Saif's Stabbing Case: Fresh CCTV Footage of Suspected Attacker Emerges from Days Before Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence during the early hours of January 17. The actor, currently recovering after undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital, is said to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have intensified their investigation into the case. A significant development has surfaced in the form of CCTV footage capturing the suspected attacker roaming near the vicinity days before the attack. Authorities are examining the footage to identify and apprehend the individual responsible.