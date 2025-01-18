Search icon
Published Jan 18, 2025 at 11:42 AM IST

VIDEO: Meet The Heroic Auto Driver Who Rushed Saif Ali Khan To The Hospital After He Was Stabbed

Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Inside His Mumbai Home: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence and sustained injuries. He has been hospitalized, and Mumbai Police have registered a case Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed six times by an intruder at his home in Mumbai's Bandra West early on Thursday, took an auto to Lilavati Hospital, where he is recovering after surgery. The auto driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who ferried Saif to the hospital, gave a recreation of how he rushed the injured actor from his home to the hospital in the dead of the night.

