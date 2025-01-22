VIDEO: Sanjay Nirupam Raises Questions Over Inconsistencies In Saif Stabbing Probe, Actor’s Quick Recovery

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam recently questioned the fitness of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was discharged from a Mumbai hospital five days after an intruder attacked him inside his apartment. The attacker stabbed Khan in the neck and spine, leaving him critically injured. Despite being released from the hospital, Nirupam raised doubts about whether the actor had fully recovered from the traumatic incident, highlighting concerns over his health and well-being after such a serious attack.