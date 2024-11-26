Israeli Military Displays Weapons And Equipments Used By Hezbollah, Found In Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military displayed what it claims are some of the Hezbollah weapons and equipment found in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas’ raid on southern Israel, setting off more than a year of fighting. It escalated into an all-out war in September with massive Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and later an Israeli ground incursion into the country’s south. Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into Israeli cities and towns, including nearly 250 on Sunday. Israeli officials say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet is set to convene on Tuesday to discuss a proposed cease-fire deal to end fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah. Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.