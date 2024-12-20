VIDEO: Hasya Kavi Surendra Sharma At His Satiric Best At Republic Bharat Sangam

Padma Shri awardee and iconic humorist Surender Sharma, renowned for his witty poetry and the famous refrain "chaar lainaa suna raha hoon," brought the house down at Republic Bharat Sangam. Known for his satirical sketches and sharp humor, he captivated the audience with hilarious anecdotes and clever observations. As a celebrated Hasya Kavi, his unmatched comedic brilliance had everyone in splits, proving why he is hailed as a master of satire and a true legend in Indian literature and humor.