VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell After 55 Hours, Declared Dead

A 5-year-old boy, who fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district, was rescued after 55 hours of relentless efforts by the rescue teams. However, he was declared dead after he was taken to hospital for treatment. A district official confirmed the incident saying that the incident took place in Kalikhad village at around 3 pm on Monday while the child was playing in a field. On information, the rescue operations commenced with various teams of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Department, local police and others working tirelessly for over 55 hours to retrieve the boy from the borewell.