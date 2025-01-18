Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal's Convoy Attacked in New Delhi, BJP Reacts
Published Jan 18, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

VIDEO: AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal's Convoy Attacked in New Delhi, BJP Reacts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's convoy was attacked during a door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The party has released a video purportedly showing a stone being thrown at Kejriwal's vehicle, intensifying the ongoing political clash in the capital. Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Parvesh Verma dismissed AAP's claims, stating, "This is yet another drama by Arvind Kejriwal and his party to gain sympathy ahead of elections. The reality is far from what they are projecting. In fact, there are reports that Kejriwal's car hit two people during the campaign. Instead of clarifying these incidents, AAP is resorting to theatrics."

