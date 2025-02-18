VIDEO: Meet Aaryan Shukla: The 14-Year-Old 'Human Calculator' Breaking Records

The 'Human Calculator,' 14-year-old Aaryan Shukla, talks candidly about his path to becoming a mental math prodigy in an exclusive interview. Aaryan reveals the techniques behind his remarkable abilities after breaking six records in one day, including the fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers in just 18.71 seconds. From classroom victories to international competitions, his astounding precision and quickness have astounded everyone Tune in to hear from this young genius who’s redefining what’s possible with the power of the human mind.