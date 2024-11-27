Gautam Adani, Nephew Sagar Face No Bribery Charges, Adani Group Counters US Allegations

The Adani Group has refuted the alleged bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against Group's founder and Chairman Gautam Adani his nephew Sagar Adani and MD CEO Adani Green Energy Vineet Jaain in a filing with the stock exchanges. In its filing, AGEL has cited the news reporting on the alleged bribery and corruption charges against Adani Officials as 'Incorrect'. "Media articles which state that certain of our directors namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have been charged with violation(s) of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment. Such statements are incorrect," said the statement by Adani Green Energy Ltd.