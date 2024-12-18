VIDEO: China Says 'Ready to Work With India' Ahead of Ajit Doval-Wang Yi's High-Level Meet

China has expressed its readiness to collaborate with India ahead of the high-level meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The talks aim to address key bilateral issues, including border tensions, trade relations, and regional security. China's statement highlights its intention to strengthen dialogue and foster cooperation with India, signaling a potential thaw in strained relations. The meeting is seen as a significant step toward resolving long-standing disputes and improving diplomatic ties between the two neighboring countries. Both sides are expected to focus on restoring trust and ensuring peace along their shared border.