Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: 'License Ki Zarurat Nahi': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son in Hot Soup For Flaunting VVIP Culture
Published Jan 24, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

VIDEO: 'License Ki Zarurat Nahi': AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son in Hot Soup For Flaunting VVIP Culture

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son has sparked a fresh controversy after being caught with a bike fitted with a modified silencer. Instead of addressing the violation, he brazenly flaunted his VVIP status, shouting, "I am an MLA's son; you cannot do anything to me." This incident has ignited outrage, with many criticizing the blatant display of entitlement and disregard for the law. The video of the altercation has gone viral, adding to the growing debate about the misuse of power and VVIP culture. The authorities are now under pressure to take strict action against such behavior.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: