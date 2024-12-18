VIDEO: Ambedkar Legacy Remark: INDI Bloc Stages Protest Outside Parliament

The INDI Bloc staged a protest outside Parliament in response to controversial remarks about the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The protestors condemned the remarks, which they felt undermined the contributions of Ambedkar to India's social justice and constitution. Dr. Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution, is widely revered for his efforts to secure rights for marginalized communities. The INDI Bloc, consisting of various opposition parties, expressed their strong opposition to any attempt to diminish his legacy. The demonstration aimed to raise awareness and demand respect for Ambedkar’s contributions to the nation's democratic framework.