Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Attempt To Vandalize Ambedkar's Statue In Amritsar: Punjab Police Arrest One Miscreant
Published Jan 27, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

VIDEO: Attempt To Vandalize Ambedkar's Statue In Amritsar: Punjab Police Arrest One Miscreant

On the day India marked its 76th Republic Day, an attempt to vandalize the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Amritsar’s Town Hall area was reported. The incident came to light shortly after it occurred, leading to swift action by the police. Authorities arrested a few individuals accused of attempting to tamper with the statue, which holds immense significance as a symbol of social justice and equality. The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters, with many demanding strict action against the culprits. An investigation is underway to determine the motives behind this act and prevent any further unrest.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: