VIDEO: Home Minister Amit Shah Tears Into AAP Chief Kejriwal Over 'Sheesh Mahal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of hypocrisy and betrayal of public trust. Shah remarked, "When he entered politics, he made grand claims of renouncing all privileges, vowing not to use a government car or live in a government bungalow. Today, the same Arvind Kejriwal has built a sprawling glass palace for himself, sprawling over 50,000 square yards of prime land, valued at a staggering ₹45 crore. This extravagant mansion has been constructed using the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi, completely disregarding the ideals he once promised to uphold."