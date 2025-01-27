Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Mahakumbh 2025: Amit Shah To Visit Prayagraj Today, Will Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam
Published Jan 27, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025: Amit Shah To Visit Prayagraj Today, Will Take Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Prayagraj today for a one-day trip to participate in preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, as stated in a release by the Mahakumbh Media Centre. He is also scheduled to visit Juna Akhara, where he will attend a meeting and have lunch with the Maharaj and other saints. Later, Shah will visit Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram to meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj. Additionally, he will hold meetings with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka. His visit will conclude with his return to Delhi in the evening.

