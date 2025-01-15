VIDEO: Mahakumbh, First 'Amrit Snan' Attracts 3.5 Crore Devotees on Makar Sankranti at the Triveni Sangam

On Makar Sankranti, the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh was held at the sacred Triveni Sangam, with an estimated 3.5 crore devotees taking a holy dip. The event began at 3 AM, with helicopters showering rose petals on pilgrims as seers from various akharas, including Naga Sadhu ascetics, led the rituals. This spiritual milestone, occurring once every 144 years, marks the beginning of the grand Maha Kumbh festivities. The sacred event will continue until February 26, featuring more special bathing dates and drawing millions from across the globe to seek blessings and spiritual fulfillment.