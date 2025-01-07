Search icon
Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh's Father Put Under House Arrest
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST

Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh's Father Put Under House Arrest

Khalistani hardliner and jailed MP from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal's father, Tarsem Singh, has been placed under house arrest. Despite the restrictions, Tarsem Singh has called on people to attend the ‘Panthic’ gathering at the Maghi festival in Muktsar Sahib on January 14 in large numbers. Singh has also announced plans to launch a new political party, aiming to bring a significant shift in Punjab's political landscape. This development adds a new dimension to the already dynamic political scenario in the state. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid heightened tensions.

