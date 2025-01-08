VIDEO: From Seeking Alms To Feeding Thousands: Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj Shares His Incredible Journey

The whole country is about to witness a historic event that has not occurred in 144 years. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which will run from January 13 to February 26, is set to be a grand spiritual gathering, attracting millions of devotees. To delve into the preparations and importance of this significant event, Republic Bharat Network has organized the Maha Kumbh Sammelan. The event will feature discussions on the cultural and religious relevance of the Maha Kumbh, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gracing the occasion. Stay tuned for live updates on this monumental gathering.