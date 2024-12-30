VIDEO: Jammu & Kashmir: Locals Stage Anti-Ropeway Protest In Katra, Demand Meeting With MP

The Vyapar Mandal of Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, has announced a protest on Wednesday against the approval of the Rs 250-crore ropeway project for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has approved the installation of a ropeway to assist senior citizens, children, and others unable to traverse the 13-km-long track to the temple. While the project aims to improve accessibility, local stakeholders have raised concerns about its potential impact on businesses and the pilgrimage's traditional nature.