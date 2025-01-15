VIDEO: Army Day 2025, Indian Army's Robotic Dogs Steal The Show At Army Day Parade In Pune

During the 77th Army Day celebrations in Pune on Wednesday, robotic dogs made an impressive appearance, marching in the parade and showcasing the Indian Army's focus on integrating advanced technology into its operations. The event commemorates the historic appointment of General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, marking a significant milestone in India's post-independence military history. The presence of robotic dogs highlighted the Army's commitment to innovation and modernization, adding a futuristic touch to the grand celebrations.