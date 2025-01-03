Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Why Was Gandhi Put In Agha Khan Palace But Veer Savarkar Sent To Kala Paani? Asks Arnab
Published Jan 3, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST

VIDEO: Why Was Gandhi Put In Agha Khan Palace But Veer Savarkar Sent To Kala Paani? Asks Arnab

Arnab Goswami raised a thought-provoking question about the contrasting treatment of two iconic figures from India’s independence movement — Mahatma Gandhi and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Highlighting their differing experiences, he questioned why Gandhi was detained in the relatively comfortable Agha Khan Palace, while Savarkar faced the harsh punishment of exile to Kala Paani (Cellular Jail). This query sheds light on the distinct approaches colonial authorities took with freedom fighters and invites reflection on their unique roles, ideologies, and sacrifices in the struggle for India’s independence. The discussion has sparked debate on historical narratives and justice during British rule.

