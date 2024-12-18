VIDEO: Rape Convict Asaram Released On 17-Day Parole, Leaves Jodhpur Central Jail

Self-styled godman Asaram, currently serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for his conviction in a high-profile sexual assault case, has been granted a 17-day parole. Following his release, Asaram left for Maharashtra under significant public and media attention. Known for his widespread influence and controversial past, Asaram’s parole has sparked discussions about the judicial process and the leniency extended in cases involving individuals with serious criminal convictions. The parole decision has faced criticism from several quarters, particularly from women’s rights activists and advocates of stricter penalties for crimes against women. Authorities have stated that Asaram will be under close observation during this period. This development comes amid ongoing debates over reforms in India’s justice system.