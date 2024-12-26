Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Bangladesh 1971 Liberation War Freedom Fighter Forced To Wear Show Garland
Published Dec 26, 2024 at 11:15 AM IST

VIDEO: Bangladesh 1971 Liberation War Freedom Fighter Forced To Wear Show Garland

A shocking incident has surfaced where a freedom fighter from Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War was reportedly forced to wear a show garland. This act, which has drawn widespread condemnation, highlights the ongoing struggles faced by some war veterans. The incident raises serious concerns about the respect and recognition given to those who fought for the country's independence. Despite their sacrifices, many veterans continue to face humiliation and neglect, further intensifying the debate on how freedom fighters should be treated in modern Bangladesh.

LIVE TV