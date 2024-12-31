Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Delhi Police Launches Mega Crackdown On Illegal Migrants, Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested
Published Dec 31, 2024 at 11:44 AM IST

VIDEO: Delhi Police Launches Mega Crackdown On Illegal Migrants, Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested

Delhi Police has launched a significant crackdown on illegal migrants, focusing on unauthorized residents across the city. As part of the operation, several Bangladeshi immigrants have been apprehended, marking a decisive step towards addressing illegal immigration and enhancing security measures. Authorities have reiterated the importance of proper documentation and the enforcement of stricter border control to prevent such instances in the future.

LIVE TV