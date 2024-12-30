VIDEO: 15 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported From Deported From Delhi In 2 Separate Cases

In a significant operation, Delhi Police, acting on directions from the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, has deported 15 illegal Bangladeshi migrants residing in South and South-West Delhi.In separate actions, South District Police apprehended seven individuals, including five women, near Arjan Garh Metro Station. Concurrently, South-West District Police detained a family of eight, including six children, from Rangpuri. The operations reflect heightened vigilance and commitment to addressing unauthorized migration in the city.