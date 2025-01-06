VIDEO: Amid Protests, MP Government Halts Toxic Waste Incineration | Bhopal Gas Tragedy

In response to widespread protests in Pithampur, Dhar district, the Madhya Pradesh Government has announced a halt to the planned incineration of 358 metric tonnes of toxic waste from the now-defunct Union Carbide plant in Bhopal. The decision comes amid growing concerns from local residents and environmental groups, who have voiced strong opposition to the proposed disposal method. The toxic waste, a remnant of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, has been a subject of ongoing environmental and public health discussions. The government's move to pause the incineration plan aims to address public outcry and reassess the handling of the hazardous material.