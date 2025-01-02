VIDEO: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Toxic Waste Moved Out Of City After 40 Years | Breaking

In a significant step toward addressing the environmental aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy, 377 tons of hazardous waste was transported from the defunct Union Carbide factory for disposal. The toxic material was moved late Wednesday night in 12 sealed container trucks, traveling from Bhopal to the Pitampur Industrial Area.This marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to manage the remnants of one of the world’s worst industrial disasters, which occurred four decades ago. Stay tuned for detailed insights into this development and its implications.