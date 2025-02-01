What's Bihar Getting From Union Budget 2025? FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Plan From Airport And More

Union Budget 2025: Bihar featured prominently in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech on Saturday (February 1, 2025) as she announced a slew of schemes for the state. A new Makhana Board, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management were announced. Apart from these, greenfield airports will be added in addition to the expansion of Patna airport and the West Kosi canal project in Mithilanchal was also announced.