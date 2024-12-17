VIDEO: BJP Issues Whip To Party Members, Arjun Ram Meghwal To Table Bill In The Lok Sabha

BJP has issued a whip to its members ahead of the introduction of a significant bill in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to table the bill, which is expected to focus on key legislative reforms. The move comes as part of the BJP's strategy to ensure party unity and discipline during crucial parliamentary discussions. The bill’s details are yet to be fully disclosed, but it is anticipated to have a major impact on governance and policy in India. The development signals the government's commitment to pushing forward its legislative agenda.