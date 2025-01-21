VIDEO: BJP Latches On To Kejriwal's Ramayan Gaffe, Ex-Delhi CM Attempts Face Saver

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizes on a controversial statement made by Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, regarding the Ramayan. Kejriwal's misstep in his interpretation or comment about the epic has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from those who hold strong cultural and religious views. The BJP has capitalized on this mistake, using it to target Kejriwal and his credibility on religious matters. In response, Kejriwal attempts to salvage his position, likely trying to clarify or retract his earlier comments to avoid further political fallout. The episode has sparked debates about political leaders' stances on religion and their impact on their public image, especially ahead of upcoming elections.