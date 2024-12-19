VIDEO: BJP MPs To Submit Evidence Over Physical Attack By Rahul Gandhi, BJP & Congress MPs Clash

A dramatic turn in the ongoing political tensions between the BJP and Congress unfolded as BJP MPs announced plans to submit evidence alleging a physical attack by Rahul Gandhi during a recent altercation in Parliament. The clash, sparked by a heated debate over the B.R. Ambedkar controversy, has deepened the rift between the two parties, with accusations and counteraccusations flying. This incident has further heightened the already charged atmosphere in the Parliament, with both parties blaming each other for disrupting proceedings. As the political drama unfolds, it underscores the increasing polarization and the challenges of maintaining decorum in the country’s legislative process. The controversy continues to dominate headlines, reflecting the escalating tensions in Indian politics.