Dramatic Video Shows Speed Boat Colliding Into Passenger Ferry Heading To Mumbai's Elephanta Island

A person was killed after a boat carrying nearly 60 passengers capsized near Uran, Karanja here on Wednesday. The boat was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when the mishap took place. Visuals from the site showed passengers wearing life jackets being rescued and transferred to another boat, as the vessel gradually sank into the sea. "A ferry with approximately 60 people sank off the coast of Mumbai. 20 survivors have been rescued so far and are on board the Indian Coast Guard ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. One dead body has also been recovered while search operations are being carried out by ICG ships. More details are being ascertained", said Indian Coast Guard officials in a statement. The incident happened when a naval speed-craft undergoing trials in the sea went out of control and rammed into the ferry. The naval boat’s engine had been recently changed and the new engine was being tested. The engine got stuck in full throttle and the boat went out of control and rammed into the ferry Neelkamal. The naval boat had 6 persons on board including 2 naval personnel and 4 members from the firm which had supplied the engine, said Indian Navy officials.