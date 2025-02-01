Published Feb 1, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST
Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman announces setting up of Makhana Board in Bihar
The Finance Minister announced the setting up of a Makhana Board in Bihar, calling it a big opportunity for the people of the state. This board will help improve the production, processing, and marketing of Makhana, adding more value to this traditional crop and giving a strong boost to Bihar’s farming economy. Nirmala Sitharaman said a makhana board would be established in the state to improve the production while presenting her eighth consecutive Budget.