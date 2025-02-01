Budget 2025: How Much Will You Save Under The New Income Tax Slabs?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the biggest income tax relief for the common man in Union Budget 2025. In one of the biggest tax relief ever in the history, Nirmala Sitharaman in the Modi Govt 3.0 on Saturday announced a major relief for the common man as it exempted income tax on personal income for upto Rs 12 lakhs per annum in the new tax regime. Finance Minister said "No Income Tax payable up to an income of Rs 12 Lakh. Slabs and rates being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers,"

