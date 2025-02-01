Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Budget 2025: How Much Will You Save Under The New Income Tax Slabs?
Published Feb 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Budget 2025: How Much Will You Save Under The New Income Tax Slabs?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the biggest income tax relief for the common man in Union Budget 2025. In one of the biggest tax relief ever in the history, Nirmala Sitharaman in the Modi Govt 3.0 on Saturday announced a major relief for the common man as it exempted income tax on personal income for upto Rs 12 lakhs per annum in the new tax regime. Finance Minister said "No Income Tax payable up to an income of Rs 12 Lakh. Slabs and rates being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers,"
 

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: