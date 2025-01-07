Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Centre Gives Nod To Memorial For Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST

VIDEO: Centre Gives Nod To Memorial For Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

The Modi government on Tuesday gave its nod for a building a memorial of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. In a notification, the BJP -led Central government approved to allot a place for the memorial at Delhi's Rajghat. In a notification issued by the government, it said that the competent authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the “Rashtriya Smriti” complex — a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: