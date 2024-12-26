Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Christian Minorities Attacked in Bangladesh, 17 Houses Torched by Miscreants
Published Dec 26, 2024 at 11:10 AM IST

VIDEO: Christian Minorities Attacked in Bangladesh, 17 Houses Torched by Miscreants

On Christmas Eve, the Christian Tripura community in Bandarban's Lama Upazila suffered a heartbreaking tragedy when an arson attack destroyed 17 homes, leaving residents devastated. The incident occurred while community members were attending prayers and festive celebrations, turning a day of joy into one of despair. The attack not only left families homeless but also marred the spirit of Christmas, highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by marginalized communities. Efforts are underway to provide aid and support to those affected as they begin the arduous task of rebuilding their lives.

LIVE TV