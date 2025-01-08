Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: It's Mafia Board: CM Yogi Hits Out at WAQF Amid Land Grabbing Incidents Across India
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST

VIDEO: It's Mafia Board: CM Yogi Hits Out at WAQF Amid Land Grabbing Incidents Across India

Republic Bharat is hosting the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today in the city of Lucknow, to commemorate the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event is being attended by several seers and top leaders including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who in a discussion with the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami. Speaking at the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Waqf Board - 'Mafia Board' at. 

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: