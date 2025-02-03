CM Yogi Monitors Mahakumbh Preparations Ahead Of 3rd Amrit Snan On Basant Panchami From War Room

Prayagraj is witnessing millions of people for the Maha Kumbh 2025, touted to be the world's largest religious gathering. Maha Kumbh is witnessing its third grand ‘Amrit Snan’ on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. During the previous Amrit Snan on ‘Mauni Amavasya’, which resulted in at least 30 deaths and left 60 others injured. Determined to prevent any more untoward incident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally inspecting preparations on additional personnel, medical staff, and resources have been deployed to ensure a zero-error.