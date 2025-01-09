VIDEO: Congress VS AAP, Sandeep Dikshit Targets AAP, Says, 'We Will Question PM About Kejriwal's Spending'

Amid the intensifying political clash between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has launched a sharp critique of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Dikshit announced that Congress would hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for Kejriwal's spending and financial decisions, signaling a direct challenge to AAP's governance in Delhi. The statement further escalates the rivalry between the two parties as both gear up for the upcoming elections. With this bold move, Congress aims to position itself as a stronger opponent, adding fuel to the already heated political battlefield.