VIDEO: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: JP Nadda Unveils Manifesto For Delhi Polls | Breaking News

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. Party’s president JP Nadda unveiled the “Sankalp Patra" at the BJP office here and announced Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women in Delhi under 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' if the party voted to power. Addressing a press conference, JP Nadda announced that all ongoing public welfare schemes would continue if the BJP comes to power. “All the schemes currently running in Delhi will be maintained under the BJP's administration. We will eradicate all forms of corruption, which the AAPda party thrives on," Nadda asserted.