India News
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Delhi Election 2025: BJP Releases First List Of Candidates, Parvesh Verma To Challenge Kejriwal
Published Jan 4, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST

VIDEO: Delhi Election 2025: BJP Releases First List Of Candidates, Parvesh Verma To Challenge Kejriwal

Amid the heated political showdown surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alleged scheme fraud and a renewed push for handout schemes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign strategy. In a significant move, the BJP unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, signaling a focused approach to challenge the AAP-led government.

