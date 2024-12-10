Delhi Police Busts Gangster Network: Arrests 5, Seizes Arms And Ammunition

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled a major gangster network, arresting five key members associated with the notorious gangs of Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali, and Himanshu Bhau. This significant operation targeted a well-organized criminal network operating in the capital, resulting in the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and other items.The police seized 14 pistols, including an IOF revolver, along with 15 cartridges and two vehicles used by the gang. The arrests mark a major breakthrough in curbing gang-related activities in Delhi, with authorities emphasizing their commitment to tackling organized crime. This operation is expected to deliver a significant blow to the gang's operations and send a strong message against criminal activities in the city.