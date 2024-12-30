Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 18,000 Per Month to Hindu Priests, Sikh Granthis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a new welfare scheme 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.' Under this, priests of temples and 'granthis' of Gurudwaras will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000. Addressing a press conference Kejriwal described the priests and granthis as "the custodians of cultural and religious traditions." He said, "This is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family, and we never paid attention to them."