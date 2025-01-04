Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi, Stage 3 GRAP Measures Enforced Across NCR
Published Jan 4, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST

VIDEO: Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi, Stage 3 GRAP Measures Enforced Across NCR

The national capital of India faced severe air pollution on Friday, with a dense layer of smog blanketing the city. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 371 by 4 PM, indicating a hazardous level of pollution. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology warn that the air quality is likely to worsen in the coming days, intensifying health and environmental concerns for residents.

LIVE TV

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: