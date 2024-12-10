Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Condemn Karnataka Govt Over Veer Savarkar Portrait Removal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule strongly criticized the Congress-led government in Karnataka for its decision to remove the portrait of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha. The move has sparked a political row, with leaders in Maharashtra condemning the action as an insult to a revered historical figure. Deputy CM Shinde emphasized the importance of honoring Savarkar, calling him a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice. He criticized the Karnataka government’s plan, accusing them of attempting to undermine the legacy of a freedom fighter who holds immense respect among millions across the nation. bThe controversy has intensified political tensions between the two states, with the BJP in Maharashtra rallying behind Savarkar’s legacy and accusing the Congress of playing divisive politics. The issue has drawn widespread attention, further fueling debates on honoring historical icons in modern political discourse.