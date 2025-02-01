FM Sitharaman Announces Loan Limit Increase For Kisan Kredit Cards

Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the interest subvention scheme limit for the Kisan Credit Card. The finance minister said that Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) will keep helping 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers with short-term loans. She also announced that the loan limit will go up from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 under the updated scheme, giving more financial support for farming and related work. KCC scheme helps farmers with essential funds for crop production.