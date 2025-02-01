Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / FM Sitharaman Announces Loan Limit Increase For Kisan Kredit Cards
Published Feb 1, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

FM Sitharaman Announces Loan Limit Increase For Kisan Kredit Cards

Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the interest subvention scheme limit for the Kisan Credit Card. The finance minister said that Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) will keep helping 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers with short-term loans. She also announced that the loan limit will go up from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 under the updated scheme, giving more financial support for farming and related work. KCC scheme helps farmers with essential funds for crop production.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: