News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Laddu Distribution Counter Of Tirumala Temple | Tirupati
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST

VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out At Laddu Distribution Counter Of Tirumala Temple | Tirupati

A major fire broke out at the laddu distribution counter of the renowned Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, sparking chaos among thousands of devotees present. Emergency teams are working tirelessly to control the blaze and secure the area. This shocking incident at one of India’s holiest pilgrimage sites has raised concerns about safety measures. While the extent of the damage remains unclear, authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Further updates are awaited as rescue efforts continue in full swing.

